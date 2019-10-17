Construction work begins on Frank Gehry's Floating Iceberg-Like Office Complex for Warner Bros

Construction work has began on Frank Gehry's floating iceberg-like office complex for Warner Bros, a global entertainment company in all forms of entertainment and their related businesses across all current and emerging media and platforms.

According to Urbanize Los Angeles, a large dirt pit has appeared at the back of The Burbank Studios lot, which means construction work has already started at the project site.

Gehry will expand Warner Bros' current building in Burbank's Media District in Burbank, California, the 800,000-square-foot (74,000-square-metre) office complex includes two mid-rise buildings - one is a seven-story building covering a 355,000 square feet (33,000-square-metre) and other is a nine-story building covering 445,000 square feet (41,000-square-metre).

Called Second Century Project, full occupancy is expected to be completed on the company's 100th anniversary in 2023. Construction is scheduled to complete in two phases: Occupancy of Phase I is expected to be completed in 2022, and Phase II occupancy will coincide with the Studio’s centennial celebration in 2023, reflecting Warner Bros' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the buildings will be built to LEED Certification standards.

Gehry designed a new ensemble comprised of modern glass and steel structures in which Gehry described as "like icebergs floating along the freeway".

According to Frank Gehry, a pair of iceberg-looking office buildings will try to "recapture a feeling of old Hollywood splendor."

"Once upon a time, Hollywood Studios had an important architectural presence in the city – they were like monuments to the movie-making process. With this project, I was trying to recapture that feeling of old Hollywood splendor," said Gehry.

"We created large open floorplates with the single goal of creating the highest quality office space. From the freeway, the buildings are composed as one long sculptural glass façade that creates a single identity like icebergs floating along the freeway."

"On the studio side, the metal punched façade is terraced to relate to the scale and character of the existing studio buildings," Gehry added.

"We wanted to create a 21st century version that would have a strong and unique identity for Jeff Worthe and for Warner Bros," he continued.

The Second Century Project, which is being developed by Worthe Real Estate Group and Stockbridge Real Estate Fund. The company will purchase a portion of The Burbank Studios and be the sole and long-term tenant of the two buildings Worthe Real Estate Group and its partner Stockbridge Real Estate Fund will develop, which will combine state-of-the-art technology with a dynamic work environment in order to accelerate the Studio’s competitive advantages.

Worthe Real Estate Group/Stockbridge, Gehry Partners, LLP and Warner Bros will work closely with various agencies across the City of Burbank throughout the building process to ensure a compliant, community-conscious build.

All images © Sora, courtesy of Gehry Partners, LLP.

> via Urbanize Los Angeles